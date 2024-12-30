Key Suspect Apprehended in Major Assam Arms Haul Case

The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam has successfully apprehended the prime suspect in a major arms haul case in the Kokrajhar district, officials report. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Gazi Rahman from Bhodeyaguri, was captured as part of the ongoing 'Operation Praghat'.

The arms and ammunition were originally seized on December 25, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. This breakthrough underscores the STF's commitment to pursuing justice and dismantling terror networks.

Furthermore, eight fundamentalists were arrested in previous operations, highlighting coordinated efforts to thwart attempts at establishing 'sleeper cells' for subversive activities. Investigations continue as authorities work to bring all involved in the case to justice.

