Left Menu

NIA Cracks Chandigarh Grenade Case, Arrests Key Conspirator

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Abhijot Singh, a Punjab resident, for his involvement in the Chandigarh grenade attack. Singh played a crucial role in the conspiracy orchestrated by foreign-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorists. His arrest follows extensive investigations that reveal ties with significant international operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:07 IST
NIA Cracks Chandigarh Grenade Case, Arrests Key Conspirator
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement in the Chandigarh grenade attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Abhijot Singh, a crucial figure in the conspiracy rooted in Babbar Khalsa International's foreign links. Based in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Singh was previously imprisoned for a similar crime at a police station.

The NIA's probe uncovered Singh's direct nexus with Harwinder Singh Sandhu, a Pakistan-based terrorist, and US-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia. Both were implicated and charged as absconding in earlier indictments, while Singh's arrest sheds light on the meticulously planned reconnaissance missions he executed under Happy's direction.

Further investigations revealed Singh's orchestration of logistics, including the acquisition of a stolen motorcycle and firearms, to target a location in Sector 10. Attempts to execute the crime were thwarted, but new evidence has led to search operations in Haryana's Karnal, aiming to unravel the broader conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025