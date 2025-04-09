NIA Cracks Chandigarh Grenade Case, Arrests Key Conspirator

In a significant advancement in the Chandigarh grenade attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Abhijot Singh, a crucial figure in the conspiracy rooted in Babbar Khalsa International's foreign links. Based in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Singh was previously imprisoned for a similar crime at a police station.

The NIA's probe uncovered Singh's direct nexus with Harwinder Singh Sandhu, a Pakistan-based terrorist, and US-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia. Both were implicated and charged as absconding in earlier indictments, while Singh's arrest sheds light on the meticulously planned reconnaissance missions he executed under Happy's direction.

Further investigations revealed Singh's orchestration of logistics, including the acquisition of a stolen motorcycle and firearms, to target a location in Sector 10. Attempts to execute the crime were thwarted, but new evidence has led to search operations in Haryana's Karnal, aiming to unravel the broader conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)