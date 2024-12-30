Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Monetary Uncertainties

Bond yields across the euro zone showed minimal movement on Monday, maintaining levels last seen in mid-November. This comes as investors navigate the challenging waters of an unpredictable monetary policy and borrowing outlook for 2025.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the euro zone's benchmark, recorded a slight rise of 0.5 basis points, reaching 2.4%. At the same time, Italy's 10-year yield increased by 1.2 basis points to 3.55%, while the spread between Italian and German bond yields remained steady at 114 basis points.

The difference between U.S. 10-year Treasury and German bond yields witnessed a reduction of 1.8 basis points, bringing it down to 221 basis points. Meanwhile, Germany's two-year yield, closely linked to European Central Bank rate expectations, remained largely unchanged at 2.1%.

(With inputs from agencies.)