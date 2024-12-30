Left Menu

Kerala Government Steps Up to Tackle Wildlife Attacks

Kerala's government is intensifying efforts to prevent wildlife attacks by installing fences after a young man was killed by a wild elephant. Forest Minister A K Saseendran announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family. Local leaders criticize the government for inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:09 IST
The Kerala government is taking decisive action to prevent wildlife attacks, Minister for Irrigation Roshy Augustine announced on Monday. This follows the tragic death of 22-year-old Amar Ilahi, killed by a wild elephant in Mullaringadu.

Minister Augustine assured that measures like strengthening fencing would be implemented to enhance security in the region. Forest officials are directed to escalate security measures while local residents demand solutions like solar fences to keep wildlife at bay.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the government for passivity, threatening public protest if inaction continues. The state reported 968 wildlife-related deaths since 2016, highlighting the urgency of the issue. Forest Minister A K Saseendran announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for Amar's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

