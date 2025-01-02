Arif Mohammad Khan Takes Office as Bihar's New Governor
Arif Mohammad Khan will take his oath as the new governor of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. This change follows Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's recent appointment as governor of Kerala. Khan, previously serving in Kerala, emphasizes honoring Bihar's rich heritage in his tenure.
Arif Mohammad Khan is set to be sworn in as Bihar's new governor at the Raj Bhavan this Thursday, officials have confirmed.
The ceremony, scheduled to begin around 11 am, marks Khan's transition from his previous role as the governor of Kerala.
Khan expressed his commitment to serving with respect for Bihar's historical legacy upon arriving in Patna on Monday, underscoring his dedication to uphold the state's traditions.
