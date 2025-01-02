Odisha's Bold Recruitment Drive: 1.1 Lakh Vacancies to be Filled

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a directive to all department heads, mandating the submission of proposals for filling over 1.1 lakh vacant positions by March 31. This move aligns with his larger goal to create 1.5 lakh government jobs within five years.

The Chief Minister's meeting with recruitment heads from the Odisha Public Service Commission and Odisha Staff Selection Commission highlighted the urgency of accelerating the recruitment process in key sectors such as health, education, and agriculture. Special focus will be given to filling reserved posts for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

In addition to the recruitment initiatives, Majhi announced the creation of new positions within the Odisha Vigilance Department and approved a significant increase in gratuity for teachers and staff at government-aided educational institutions.

