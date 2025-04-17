Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Sub-Categorization in Scheduled Castes

Andhra Pradesh has taken a momentous step in social justice by issuing an ordinance to sub-categorize Scheduled Castes into three distinct groups. This new classification impacts government job reservations and educational opportunities within the state.

The ordinance, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and supported by a cabinet decision, intends to ensure equal representation and upliftment among the 59 recognized SC castes. These are now grouped with varying reservations of 1%, 6.5%, and 7.5% in a total of 15% allocated for SCs.

Following a Supreme Court ruling permitting such classifications, retired IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan Mishra was appointed to spearhead the process. Commissioned to sub-categorize SCs, the report, based on the 2011 census, has been forwarded to the central government as the state aims to pave the way for equal justice in educational and employment sectors.

