High Court Halts Proceedings Against Actor Kolla Hema

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily stayed proceedings against Telugu actor Kolla Hema regarding alleged drug use at a rave party in May 2024. The stay, ordered by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, will be in place until the case resumes next month. The charges rely solely on a co-accused's confession.

Bengaluru | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:20 IST
The High Court of Karnataka has issued a temporary stay on the proceedings against Telugu actor Kolla Hema concerning allegations of drug use during a rave party near Electronics City in May 2024.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar granted the interim relief following a petition by the 52-year-old actor challenging the charge sheet filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The court's decision means the stay will remain until the next hearing in four weeks.

During Tuesday's hearing, Hema's defense argued that the charges, filed under section 27(b) of the NDPS Act, are based solely on a confession by a co-accused and lack independent evidence. The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru had arrested several party attendees after they tested positive for narcotics, including MDMA, according to police records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

