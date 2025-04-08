Bengaluru's Police Investigate Amidst Political Controversy
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara faced backlash for his remarks on a Bengaluru molestation case. As police intensify their investigation with over 300 CCTV footages under review, political figures criticize the minister. The minister clarified his intent, emphasizing his commitment to women’s protection.
- Country:
- India
The investigation into a molestation case in Bengaluru has gained momentum as police form multiple teams to examine over 300 CCTV footages. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara faced criticism for remarks he made regarding the incident.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed that both day and night patrols are actively monitored. The night beats are scrutinized through software tools, with senior officers overseeing the operations.
The minister, who regretted his previous statement, clarified that it was misunderstood and reiterated his commitment to ensuring women's safety in the city. Opposition leaders, however, expressed dissatisfaction, calling the initial remarks irresponsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
