Bengaluru's Police Investigate Amidst Political Controversy

The investigation into a molestation case in Bengaluru has gained momentum as police form multiple teams to examine over 300 CCTV footages. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara faced criticism for remarks he made regarding the incident.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed that both day and night patrols are actively monitored. The night beats are scrutinized through software tools, with senior officers overseeing the operations.

The minister, who regretted his previous statement, clarified that it was misunderstood and reiterated his commitment to ensuring women's safety in the city. Opposition leaders, however, expressed dissatisfaction, calling the initial remarks irresponsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)