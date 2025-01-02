Tension in Nashik: Neighbor's Dispute Turns Deadly

A horrific incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Nashik district, where a man and his son allegedly hacked their neighbor to death, later surrendering at the police station with the victim's severed head. The crime occurred on Wednesday morning in Nanashi village, causing a wave of tension in the area.

Following the brutal murder, local police, along with the State Reserve Police Force, were deployed in the village. The accused, Suresh Boke and his son, reportedly acted on a longstanding feud with the victim, Gulab Ramchandra Waghmare, intensified by suspicions concerning Boke's daughter. The escalation led to a gruesome act, described in official reports.

Initiating further measures, security personnel arrested Boke and detained his son. Local residents reacted by damaging the accused's property, reflecting the heightened emotions within the community. As the suspects await court proceedings, authorities maintain a controlled security presence to prevent any further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)