Family Feud Turns Fatal: Father-Son Duo Arrested in Goa Murder Case
In Goa, a man, Devidas Barve, along with his son and an associate, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his younger son, Shravan Barve. The young man was found dead at his farmhouse in Ambede village. Authorities have not disclosed the motive, but a strained family relationship is suggested.
A shocking family tragedy has emerged from Sattari taluka in Goa, where a father and son have been arrested alongside an accomplice in connection with the murder of the father's younger son.
The accused, identified as Devidas Barve, his son Uday Barve, and Vasudev Ozarekar, are alleged to have conspired together to kill 24-year-old Shravan Barve, whose body was discovered at his farmhouse on April 15.
Police have revealed that Shravan's fatal death was due to manual neck compression. While the motive remains undisclosed, tensions within the family are evident. Valpoi police had responded to five prior complaints filed by Devidas against Shravan in the past.
