Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Father-Son Duo Arrested in Goa Murder Case

In Goa, a man, Devidas Barve, along with his son and an associate, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his younger son, Shravan Barve. The young man was found dead at his farmhouse in Ambede village. Authorities have not disclosed the motive, but a strained family relationship is suggested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:29 IST
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Father-Son Duo Arrested in Goa Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking family tragedy has emerged from Sattari taluka in Goa, where a father and son have been arrested alongside an accomplice in connection with the murder of the father's younger son.

The accused, identified as Devidas Barve, his son Uday Barve, and Vasudev Ozarekar, are alleged to have conspired together to kill 24-year-old Shravan Barve, whose body was discovered at his farmhouse on April 15.

Police have revealed that Shravan's fatal death was due to manual neck compression. While the motive remains undisclosed, tensions within the family are evident. Valpoi police had responded to five prior complaints filed by Devidas against Shravan in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025