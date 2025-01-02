Farmers' Fast Fury: Kejriwal Blames BJP for Agri Strife

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's convener, issued a stark warning to the BJP, holding them accountable if any misfortune befalls Punjab farmers currently on an indefinite fast. The farmers demand a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops.

Kejriwal accused the Centre of planning to reintroduce previously repealed farm laws through a new policy disguised as agrarian reform. He stated that the policy draft has been circulated among states for feedback.

As protests continue, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has fasted indefinably, rejecting medical aid. The Supreme Court criticized the Punjab government for media misconceptions about attempts to break Dallewal's fast. Efforts continue to persuade Dallewal to accept medical help while pressing for farmers' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)