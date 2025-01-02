Left Menu

Sedition Case Bail Denial Highlights Legal Struggles of Hindu Monk in Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu spiritual leader from Bangladesh, remains in jail after a court denied his bail in a sedition case. ISKCON Kolkata called the decision 'sad' but noted representation by legal counsel as progress. An appeal could follow, amid concerns for the monk's health and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:46 IST
Sedition Case Bail Denial Highlights Legal Struggles of Hindu Monk in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legal development, a Bangladeshi court denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu spiritual leader embroiled in a sedition case. The refusal has been described as 'sad' by ISKCON Kolkata, though the spiritual leader was notably represented by lawyers in this session, unlike previous hearings.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, has been in custody for 40 days. His counsel now contemplates an appeal to a higher court, hoping that concerns about his deteriorating health may aid their petition. The hearing was conducted virtually, as Das was not present at the court.

ISKCON representatives have also raised security concerns following threats against any lawyer representing Das. After attacks on the Hindu community under the interim Bangladeshi government, led by Muhammad Yunus, lawyers seek assurance of safety in future proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025