Sedition Case Bail Denial Highlights Legal Struggles of Hindu Monk in Bangladesh

In a recent legal development, a Bangladeshi court denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu spiritual leader embroiled in a sedition case. The refusal has been described as 'sad' by ISKCON Kolkata, though the spiritual leader was notably represented by lawyers in this session, unlike previous hearings.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, has been in custody for 40 days. His counsel now contemplates an appeal to a higher court, hoping that concerns about his deteriorating health may aid their petition. The hearing was conducted virtually, as Das was not present at the court.

ISKCON representatives have also raised security concerns following threats against any lawyer representing Das. After attacks on the Hindu community under the interim Bangladeshi government, led by Muhammad Yunus, lawyers seek assurance of safety in future proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)