TMC Challenges BJP's Silence on Bangladesh Hindu Attacks

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh. West Bengal's minister Shashi Panja condemned the violence and challenged BJP's narrative. She also addressed recent attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Odisha, claiming BJP's indifference towards these incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The party reaffirmed its support for the minority community in the neighboring nation.

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja alleged that the state BJP is attempting to propagate a false narrative suggesting TMC's apathy towards the violence faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh. She condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh and expressed solidarity with the affected community.

Panja further highlighted the plight of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in India, citing an incident in Odisha where a worker was killed, allegedly due to linguistic discrimination. She questioned the BJP's lack of response and also criticized their rally slogan in West Bengal, implying coercive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

