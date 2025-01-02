CISF's Proactive Steps Lead to Lowest Personnel Suicides in Six Years
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) achieved the lowest suicide rate among its personnel in 2024, recording a significant drop to 15 cases. Through measures such as mental health support and grievance redressal, the force effectively reduced its suicide rate, now below the national average.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reported its lowest suicide rate in six years among personnel for 2024, citing successful initiatives aimed at alleviating staff issues.
In 2024, the CISF recorded 15 suicides, marking a significant decline compared to the past five years. The suicide rate has now dropped below the national average for the first time in recent years, according to spokesperson statements.
The force has implemented various measures targeting mental health, including stress management programs, tele-counseling, and a revised transfer policy to improve work-life balance. Such strategies are credited for the reduced suicide rate.
