Left Menu

CPI Demands Resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Over Governance Breakdown

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, criticizing his apology for ethnic strife in the state as inadequate. They allege a breakdown in governance, citing failures in law and order, reconciliation, and political solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:03 IST
CPI Demands Resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Over Governance Breakdown
N Biren Singh Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has described Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's apology for ethnic unrest as insufficient, demanding his immediate resignation.

According to the CPI, the ongoing crisis in Manipur signifies a monumental failure in governance. The party criticized the state government's inability to maintain law and order, protect the populace, and seek justice—leading to significant distress among citizens.

The CPI claims that the lack of concrete measures towards community reconciliation further exacerbates the situation, while the absence of dialogue and comprehensive political solutions exhibits the state's unwillingness to involve diverse parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025