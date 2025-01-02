CPI Demands Resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Over Governance Breakdown

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has described Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's apology for ethnic unrest as insufficient, demanding his immediate resignation.

According to the CPI, the ongoing crisis in Manipur signifies a monumental failure in governance. The party criticized the state government's inability to maintain law and order, protect the populace, and seek justice—leading to significant distress among citizens.

The CPI claims that the lack of concrete measures towards community reconciliation further exacerbates the situation, while the absence of dialogue and comprehensive political solutions exhibits the state's unwillingness to involve diverse parties.

