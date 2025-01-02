Left Menu

CISF's Remarkable Decline in Suicides: A Model for Change

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reported a significant drop in suicides, recording 15 instances in 2024, the lowest in six years. This decrease follows several proactive measures addressing mental health, alongside a new transfer policy prioritizing work-life balance for its personnel.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced a remarkable reduction in suicides among its personnel in 2024, with numbers dropping to 15, the lowest in six years. This significant decline is attributed to a series of proactive mental health initiatives and policies aimed at bolstering staff well-being.

Statistics indicate that the CISF, responsible for securing critical installations across India, saw a suicide rate of 9.86 per lakh last year compared to higher rates in previous years. The force's 2024 suicide rate is notably below the national average of 12.4 per lakh, marking a significant achievement.

Efforts contributing to this decline include personalized officer-troop engagement, stress management programs like yoga, online grievance platforms, and extensive tele-counselling services. The introduction of a new transfer and posting policy also aims to enhance work-life balance for personnel, demonstrating the CISF's commitment to mental health and well-being.

