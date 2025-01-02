Left Menu

BJP MLA Advocates for Renowned Lawyer in High-Profile Murder Case

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to appoint distinguished lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was killed following his intervention in an extortion attempt related to a windmill project. An SIT has been established for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:34 IST
BJP MLA Advocates for Renowned Lawyer in High-Profile Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas announced on Thursday that he has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to assign renowned legal expert Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Deshmukh, from Massajog in Beed, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9. His murder occurred after he intervened to halt an extortion attempt against an energy company managing a local windmill project.

Dhas stated, 'I submitted a letter to the CM demanding the appointment of Nikam as the prosecutor. I believe Nikam will accept and be beneficial to the case.' Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Basavaraj Teli, to probe the brutal killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025