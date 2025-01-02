BJP MLA Advocates for Renowned Lawyer in High-Profile Murder Case
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to appoint distinguished lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was killed following his intervention in an extortion attempt related to a windmill project. An SIT has been established for investigation.
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas announced on Thursday that he has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to assign renowned legal expert Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.
Deshmukh, from Massajog in Beed, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9. His murder occurred after he intervened to halt an extortion attempt against an energy company managing a local windmill project.
Dhas stated, 'I submitted a letter to the CM demanding the appointment of Nikam as the prosecutor. I believe Nikam will accept and be beneficial to the case.' Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Basavaraj Teli, to probe the brutal killing.
