Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action
A dispute in a tea shop in Sadhuapur village escalated into a violent confrontation between two groups, resulting in injuries and arrests. Allegations of assault and tensions from past altercations were cited. While officials dismissed communal ties to the incident, a broader investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A tea shop confrontation in Sadhuapur village turned violent, leaving three injured, including two women. Law enforcement reported that the altercation was between two local groups, leading to two arrests.
The incident, deemed a private dispute, occurred as villagers Gulshan Bajpai and Ibran clashed over snacks. An FIR was lodged against Bajpai and his accomplice over allegations of assault using sticks.
Authorities have ruled out communal tensions, maintaining peace with police presence. This area has a history of unrest, notably during the October Durga idol immersion procession incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
