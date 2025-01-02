Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

A tea shop confrontation in Sadhuapur village turned violent, leaving three injured, including two women. Law enforcement reported that the altercation was between two local groups, leading to two arrests.

The incident, deemed a private dispute, occurred as villagers Gulshan Bajpai and Ibran clashed over snacks. An FIR was lodged against Bajpai and his accomplice over allegations of assault using sticks.

Authorities have ruled out communal tensions, maintaining peace with police presence. This area has a history of unrest, notably during the October Durga idol immersion procession incident.

