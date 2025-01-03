Argentina-Venezuela Tensions Over Gendarmerie's Detention
Argentina has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court against Venezuela for allegedly detaining a member of its security forces, calling it a 'forced disappearance.' Tensions have risen between the countries since Javier Milei became Argentina's president. Venezuela denies the claim, stating that the individual is being legally detained.
Argentina's government has officially lodged a complaint with the International Criminal Court against Venezuela, alleging the detention of an Argentine gendarmerie member represents a 'forced disappearance.'
This move comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the presidency of Javier Milei in Argentina and disputed elections in Venezuela.
Venezuela refutes these allegations, stating the individual is legally detained and under investigation for links to destabilizing actions. Both nations remain entrenched in their positions as diplomatic efforts continue.
