Argentina-Venezuela Tensions Over Gendarmerie's Detention

Argentina's government has officially lodged a complaint with the International Criminal Court against Venezuela, alleging the detention of an Argentine gendarmerie member represents a 'forced disappearance.'

This move comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the presidency of Javier Milei in Argentina and disputed elections in Venezuela.

Venezuela refutes these allegations, stating the individual is legally detained and under investigation for links to destabilizing actions. Both nations remain entrenched in their positions as diplomatic efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)