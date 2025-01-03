Left Menu

Mysteries of the Capitol Pipe Bombs: FBI Unveils New Insights

The FBI is unraveling the mystery behind pipe bombs planted near major political parties' offices in Washington on the eve of the Capitol attack. Despite extensive efforts, the suspect’s identity and motive remain unknown, with right-wing media fueling conspiracy theories and criticisms about security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 06:29 IST
The FBI is striving to unravel one of the enduring mysteries surrounding the Capitol attack by releasing new insights into the unidentified suspect who placed pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican national committees' offices in January 2021. Recently disclosed details estimate the suspect's height at around 5 feet 7 inches, alongside previously unseen video footage showing the placement of one of the bombs.

Despite four years of investigation, several questions remain unanswered, including whether the suspect is male or female and any potential connection to the January 6 riot by Trump supporters. Assistant Director David Sundberg emphasizes the Bureau's commitment to following facts and evidence, acknowledging the challenges posed by the lack of a clear suspect identity.

Amidst criticism and conspiracy theories from right-wing outlets, the FBI continues its steadfast investigation, reviewing thousands of videos and tips. Images released of the suspect wearing distinctive Nike sneakers aim to encourage public identification, as the Bureau remains determined to resolve this case and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

