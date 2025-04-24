Congress Demands In-Depth Probe into Pahalgam Terror Attack Security Lapses

In the wake of the tragic April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, including a foreign national, the Congress party has pressed the Central government to conduct a thorough analysis of security failures identified in the incident. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal addressed a press conference in the national capital, underscoring the demands voiced during the Congress Working Committee meeting held earlier.

Venugopal highlighted the fortified security protocols in Pahalgam, noting that the attack raised pressing concerns about lapses within the three-tier security system overseen by the Union Home Ministry. "It is imperative to examine these security gaps to ensure accountability and justice for the victims' families," he stressed.

In response to the attack, the Congress had immediately called for an all-party meeting to foster unified action against such threats. As part of this initiative, an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister is scheduled for today to address the developments and strategies post-attack. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair another meeting involving key stakeholders later in the evening.

Anticipating the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Venugopal emphasized the security of the thousands of pilgrims and the residents of Jammu and Kashmir as a top national priority, given the region's reliance on tourism.

In light of the attack, the Central government announced a series of diplomatic actions, including suspending visas for Pakistani nationals and making changes to the diplomatic staff composition. The moves underline the seriousness and urgency with which the government is addressing security and diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)