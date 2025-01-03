Left Menu

Judicial Body Declines Referral of Justices for Gift Disclosure Concerns

The U.S. Judicial Conference rejected requests to refer Justices Clarence Thomas and Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Department of Justice over issues in their financial disclosures. Both have since amended their reports. The Conference cited constitutional questions and recent updates to disclosure rules as reasons for its decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 06:46 IST
Judicial Body Declines Referral of Justices for Gift Disclosure Concerns

The U.S. Judicial Conference, the federal judiciary's top policymaking body, declined to refer U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the Department of Justice over failure to disclose gifts received from a wealthy benefactor. This decision came after Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about Thomas's omissions in his financial disclosure reports, which have since been amended.

In a separate decision, the Conference also declined a request from a conservative group to refer liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Justice Department for similar omissions. Jackson has also modified her reports to address these issues.

The lack of referral to the Justice Department has been attributed to constitutional concerns and recent updates to the judiciary's financial disclosure requirements. The lawmakers' initial request was further mooted by direct communication with Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking a special counsel to investigate these matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025