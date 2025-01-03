Real Estate Fraud Scandal Unraveled in Uttar Pradesh
A real estate developer in Uttar Pradesh is facing charges for defrauding a woman of Rs 42 lakh in a property deal. Dr. Rashmi Kumari paid the sum as an advance for a house and land in Lucknow, but the developer failed to deliver, allegedly threatening her when questioned.
A real estate developer from Uttar Pradesh has been accused of defrauding a woman from Bihar out of Rs 42 lakh in a fraudulent property deal, according to police reports.
Dr. Rashmi Kumari had entrusted the developer, Vashisht Kumar Dubey, with a significant sum for a house and land in Lucknow, only to find that the arrangement was a scam.
The Superintendent of Police, Meenakshi Katyayan, revealed that Dubey has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway to bring him to justice.
