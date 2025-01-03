Left Menu

Real Estate Fraud Scandal Unraveled in Uttar Pradesh

A real estate developer in Uttar Pradesh is facing charges for defrauding a woman of Rs 42 lakh in a property deal. Dr. Rashmi Kumari paid the sum as an advance for a house and land in Lucknow, but the developer failed to deliver, allegedly threatening her when questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 03-01-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 08:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A real estate developer from Uttar Pradesh has been accused of defrauding a woman from Bihar out of Rs 42 lakh in a fraudulent property deal, according to police reports.

Dr. Rashmi Kumari had entrusted the developer, Vashisht Kumar Dubey, with a significant sum for a house and land in Lucknow, only to find that the arrangement was a scam.

The Superintendent of Police, Meenakshi Katyayan, revealed that Dubey has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway to bring him to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

