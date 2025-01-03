Virgin Australia Crew Involved in Fiji Incident

According to the Fiji government, three Virgin Australia staff are not under detention by local police, following alleged incidents involving sexual assault and theft during their layover. Contrary to international reports, the Fiji government clarified that the crew members are instead being accommodated in a hotel deemed suitable for layovers.

In a statement, Fijian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka noted that the crew are in good health and have been asked to stay within their hotel to facilitate easy communication with authorities. The crew are expected to return to their home country by week's end, following an internal advisory.

Investigations relate to separate incidents in Nadi in the early morning on New Year's Day. Reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corp indicate that the incidents involved male and female employees, where the latter allegedly experienced a sexual assault while the former was a theft victim. Virgin declined to comment and is investigating.

