Trai Officer Arrested in Himachal Pradesh Bribery Scandal
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior officer from TRAI, named Narender Singh Rawat, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for favoring a cable operator in compliance matters in Himachal Pradesh. This involved additional demands linked to other operators to avoid license cancellations.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation took action against corruption by arresting Narender Singh Rawat, a senior official at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Officials allege he received a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a Himachal Pradesh cable operator.
Rawat reportedly solicited the bribe to favor regulatory compliance outcomes for the operator and to prevent recommending license cancellations. Furthermore, demands extended to five other operators who were asked to pay for favorable assessments of their quarterly performance reports.
The CBI's investigation led to a sting operation, capturing Rawat in the act of accepting the bribe within his Delhi office. Subsequent searches were conducted at his residences in Greater Noida and New Delhi, revealing further evidence in this ongoing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dr. Virendra Kumar Chairs Meeting of Central Monitoring Committee to Review Compliance of Supreme Court Orders on Manual Scavengers Act
Minister Urges Swift Action on Manual Scavenging-Free Status Compliance
Uttarakhand Madrassas Under Scrutiny: Ensuring Compliance with Legal Framework
Tata Steel Faces Regulatory Heat Over Environmental Compliance
BCCI Set for Leadership Election Amidst Compliance with Lodha Reforms