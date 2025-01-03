Trai Officer Arrested in Himachal Pradesh Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation took action against corruption by arresting Narender Singh Rawat, a senior official at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Officials allege he received a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a Himachal Pradesh cable operator.

Rawat reportedly solicited the bribe to favor regulatory compliance outcomes for the operator and to prevent recommending license cancellations. Furthermore, demands extended to five other operators who were asked to pay for favorable assessments of their quarterly performance reports.

The CBI's investigation led to a sting operation, capturing Rawat in the act of accepting the bribe within his Delhi office. Subsequent searches were conducted at his residences in Greater Noida and New Delhi, revealing further evidence in this ongoing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)