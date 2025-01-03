Left Menu

Trai Officer Arrested in Himachal Pradesh Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior officer from TRAI, named Narender Singh Rawat, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for favoring a cable operator in compliance matters in Himachal Pradesh. This involved additional demands linked to other operators to avoid license cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:22 IST
Trai Officer Arrested in Himachal Pradesh Bribery Scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation took action against corruption by arresting Narender Singh Rawat, a senior official at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Officials allege he received a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a Himachal Pradesh cable operator.

Rawat reportedly solicited the bribe to favor regulatory compliance outcomes for the operator and to prevent recommending license cancellations. Furthermore, demands extended to five other operators who were asked to pay for favorable assessments of their quarterly performance reports.

The CBI's investigation led to a sting operation, capturing Rawat in the act of accepting the bribe within his Delhi office. Subsequent searches were conducted at his residences in Greater Noida and New Delhi, revealing further evidence in this ongoing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025