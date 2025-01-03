Left Menu

Hotel Manager's Death Sparks Outcry in Himachal Pradesh

In Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, two police constables have been booked following the death of a hotel manager at a New Year's party. A heated argument led to a tragic incident resulting in injuries and the manager's death. Authorities are investigating while protests from the victim's family continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, two police constables have been charged with the murder of a hotel manager during a New Year's celebration, officials confirmed on Friday.

The victim, identified as Rajinder Kumar, died after a confrontation escalated into a physical altercation with two constables, Anoop Kumar and Amit Kumar, during a party at the hotel in Banikhet.

Outraged by the incident, Rajinder's family and supporters blocked the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway, demanding justice. Authorities, including Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, promised stringent action as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

