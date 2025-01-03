Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Union Carbide Waste Disposal in Pithampur

Two men in Madhya Pradesh set themselves on fire during protests against the disposal of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur. The incident, part of wider demonstrations, led to heavy police deployment in the area. Locals fear the incineration plan threatens both health and environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:52 IST
Protests Erupt Over Union Carbide Waste Disposal in Pithampur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur were hospitalized on Friday after setting themselves on fire during protests against the proposed disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste in the industrial town, according to local officials.

The incident unfolded amid a bandh call, as protesters blocked roads and expressed concerns over potential harm to health and the environment if the waste is incinerated. Shops and markets remained closed as tensions simmered in the region.

Despite these protests, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav insisted the waste, composed of 60 percent mud and 40 percent naphthol, poses no risk, urging against politicizing the issue. Police were heavily deployed to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025