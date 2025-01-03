Protests Erupt Over Union Carbide Waste Disposal in Pithampur

Two men in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur were hospitalized on Friday after setting themselves on fire during protests against the proposed disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste in the industrial town, according to local officials.

The incident unfolded amid a bandh call, as protesters blocked roads and expressed concerns over potential harm to health and the environment if the waste is incinerated. Shops and markets remained closed as tensions simmered in the region.

Despite these protests, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav insisted the waste, composed of 60 percent mud and 40 percent naphthol, poses no risk, urging against politicizing the issue. Police were heavily deployed to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)