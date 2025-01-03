Germany Expands Aid for Returning Syrian Nationals

The German government is set to expand its financial program aimed at assisting Syrian nationals who are considering returning to their homeland in light of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ouster on December 8, according to a Friday statement from an interior ministry spokesperson.

"In future, we want to expand the program for those who want to leave voluntarily," the spokesperson detailed, clarifying that each adult participant would receive up to 200 euros ($205) for travel expenses, alongside 1,000 euros in start-up funds.

The spokesperson acknowledged ongoing uncertainty and stated, "I think the situation is still too unclear for larger return movements." Currency rates at the time were $1 to 0.9727 euros.

