Chhota Rajan Gang Member Captured After 16 Years on the Run

A fugitive member of the infamous Chhota Rajan gang, who had been evading law enforcement for 16 years, was finally arrested in the eastern suburbs, police reported on Friday.

The accused, Vilas Balaram Pawar, also known as Raju, was captured by Deonar police in the Chembur area on Thursday evening, as confirmed by officials.

Pawar, linked to serious offenses including murder and attempted murder, was involved in a 1992 shooting incident in Ghatla village. Despite being released on bail in 2008, he managed to remain absconding by frequently changing locations. He was actively engaged with the Chhota Rajan gang, involved in a fatal shooting in Dadar during the 1990s. On Friday, Pawar was presented in court and placed in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)