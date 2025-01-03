Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

A father-son duo was booked for allegedly assaulting a senior Thane Municipal Corporation official during an anti-encroachment drive, police reported on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday, when Diva ward assistant municipal commissioner Balchandra Ghuge was leading a team to remove encroachments. The duo allegedly hit Ghuge, who was protected by accompanying security personnel, according to Shil-Daighar police station senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde.

Footage of the altercation showed security personnel quickly intervening to safeguard Ghuge by pushing him into a vehicle. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for multiple charges including assault on a public servant and criminal intimidation.

