Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked
A father and son have been accused of assaulting a senior municipal official during an anti-encroachment operation in Thane. The official, Balchandra Ghuge, was attacked while leading his team to clear encroachments, but was saved by security personnel. Charges have been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A father-son duo was booked for allegedly assaulting a senior Thane Municipal Corporation official during an anti-encroachment drive, police reported on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday, when Diva ward assistant municipal commissioner Balchandra Ghuge was leading a team to remove encroachments. The duo allegedly hit Ghuge, who was protected by accompanying security personnel, according to Shil-Daighar police station senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde.
Footage of the altercation showed security personnel quickly intervening to safeguard Ghuge by pushing him into a vehicle. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for multiple charges including assault on a public servant and criminal intimidation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
