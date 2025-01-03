Conflict in Gaza: Air Strikes Escalate, Talks Aim for Ceasefire

In a significant escalation, Israel carried out extensive air strikes targeting Hamas positions in Gaza, leaving nearly 100 people dead, as per Palestinian health authorities. The intensified military operations come as negotiators strive to reach a ceasefire agreement before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office later this month.

Despite attempts by Israeli officials to mitigate civilian casualties, the humanitarian toll remains high. On Friday, the Gaza health ministry reported 27 new fatalities, adding to the 71 Palestinian deaths recorded the previous day in locations such as Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian safe zone.

While mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar continue, reaching consensus remains elusive. The stalemate persists as Hamas demands Israel end the conflict for hostage release, while Israel insists on the dismantling of Hamas as a precondition for halting military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)