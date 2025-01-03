Left Menu

Conflict in Gaza: Air Strikes Escalate, Talks Aim for Ceasefire

Israel has intensified air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, resulting in nearly 100 casualties. Meanwhile, efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement face challenges amid ongoing conflicts. Mediation attempts by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar aim to resolve hostilities before President-elect Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel carried out extensive air strikes targeting Hamas positions in Gaza, leaving nearly 100 people dead, as per Palestinian health authorities. The intensified military operations come as negotiators strive to reach a ceasefire agreement before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office later this month.

Despite attempts by Israeli officials to mitigate civilian casualties, the humanitarian toll remains high. On Friday, the Gaza health ministry reported 27 new fatalities, adding to the 71 Palestinian deaths recorded the previous day in locations such as Al-Mawasi, a designated humanitarian safe zone.

While mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar continue, reaching consensus remains elusive. The stalemate persists as Hamas demands Israel end the conflict for hostage release, while Israel insists on the dismantling of Hamas as a precondition for halting military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

