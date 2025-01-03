Life Sentences Issued in Kasganj Violence Case

In a landmark decision, a special NIA court handed down life sentences to 28 individuals involved in the Kasganj violence case of 2018, where Chandan Gupta was killed during communal conflicts.

Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi also levied an Rs 80,000 fine on each convict. On Thursday, the court had convicted these individuals on multiple charges, including murder and rioting.

The court saw heightened activity post these convictions, hearing arguments from both the defense and prosecution regarding severe punitive measures. Meanwhile, Nasiruddin and Asim Qureshi were acquitted due to lack of evidence, marking the conclusion of a case that captured nationwide attention.

