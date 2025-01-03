Life Sentences Issued in Kasganj Violence Case
A special NIA court sentenced 28 convicts to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2018 Kasganj violence, which led to the death of Chandan Gupta. The court imposed fines on each convict and acquitted two individuals due to insufficient evidence. The case had garnered significant attention.
In a landmark decision, a special NIA court handed down life sentences to 28 individuals involved in the Kasganj violence case of 2018, where Chandan Gupta was killed during communal conflicts.
Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi also levied an Rs 80,000 fine on each convict. On Thursday, the court had convicted these individuals on multiple charges, including murder and rioting.
The court saw heightened activity post these convictions, hearing arguments from both the defense and prosecution regarding severe punitive measures. Meanwhile, Nasiruddin and Asim Qureshi were acquitted due to lack of evidence, marking the conclusion of a case that captured nationwide attention.
