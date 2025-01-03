Intricate Diplomacy: The Italian-Iranian Extradition Dilemma

An intricate diplomatic dance unfolds as Italy navigates the intertwined cases of Iranian engineer Mohammad Abedini and Italian journalist Cecilia Sala. Abedini, imprisoned in Milan on US charges of supplying drone technology to Iran, may face extradition, while Sala is detained in Tehran on charges of violating Iranian laws.

The Iranian embassy has drawn a direct connection between the fates of these two individuals, urging Italy to expedite Abedini's release in tandem with promises to respect Sala's rights. The extradition process for Abedini officially begins on January 15, amid concerns over his potential house arrest.

Italy, currently grappling with US diplomatic pressure, has already faced embarrassment over a previous extradition failure. This delicate situation is further complicated as Premier Giorgia Meloni prepares to host US President Joe Biden for discussions that are likely to include the extradition dilemma.

