NIA Chargesheet Exposes Drug-Terror Nexus in J&K
The NIA has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi in a 2020 case involving the seizure of heroin and cash in Jammu and Kashmir. Andrabi was allegedly part of a conspiracy with terrorist outfits to fund activities in J&K.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed another chargesheet, focusing on a significant 2020 drug bust in Jammu and Kashmir. The case revolves around the seizure of 17 kgs of heroin and substantial cash.
Among those named in this latest development is Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi, who had evaded capture for four years. Authorities apprehended Andrabi in July 2024, linking him to a broader conspiracy rooted in drug trafficking to finance terrorism.
The NIA investigation indicates Andrabi's collaboration with banned terrorist organisations LeT and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The funds generated from narcotics sales were reportedly used to support further terror-related activities in the region, connecting a network of operatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- heroin
- seizure
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- chargesheet
- terrorism
- Andrabi
- narcotics
- Lashkar-e-Taiba
ALSO READ
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Detainment Raises Tensions in Kashmir
Iranian Officer Charged with Terrorism for American's 2022 Murder
NIA Chargesheet Advances in Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Murder Case
Kashmir's Handicraft Heritage: Navigating the GST Challenge
Kashmir Residents Revert to Traditional Heating Amid Harsh Winter and Power Cuts