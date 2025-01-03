NIA Chargesheet Exposes Drug-Terror Nexus in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed another chargesheet, focusing on a significant 2020 drug bust in Jammu and Kashmir. The case revolves around the seizure of 17 kgs of heroin and substantial cash.

Among those named in this latest development is Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi, who had evaded capture for four years. Authorities apprehended Andrabi in July 2024, linking him to a broader conspiracy rooted in drug trafficking to finance terrorism.

The NIA investigation indicates Andrabi's collaboration with banned terrorist organisations LeT and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The funds generated from narcotics sales were reportedly used to support further terror-related activities in the region, connecting a network of operatives.

