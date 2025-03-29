Jammu and Kashmir Police Debunks Weapon Snatching Rumors After Kathua Encounter
Jammu and Kashmir Police clarified there was no weapon snatching by terrorists during the Kathua district encounter. All weapons of the four killed policemen were recovered, while rumors on social media were deemed false. The terrorists fled, leaving their weapons behind after a police operation.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has debunked rumors circulating on social media, asserting that terrorists did not snatch weapons during a gunfight in Kathua's remote forests. The encounter, which lasted two days, concluded with the recovery of all weapons belonging to the four policemen who were killed.
Four policemen and two terrorists, linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad group, lost their lives in the Safiyan forest encounter. Contrary to social media allegations, police confirmed that all weapons were retrieved and no arms were seized by the terrorists, underlining the misinformation as baseless.
Police officials reported that the terrorists fled in panic, abandoning their weapons and gear due to the unwavering pursuit by the Special Operations Group. Authorities warned that strict legal measures will be pursued against those spreading false narratives that threaten national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Police
- Kathua
- gGunfight
- terrorists
- encounter
- Jaish-e-Mohammad
- weapons
- social media
ALSO READ
Violent Encounter: CIA Teams Clash with Murder Suspects in Moga
Arjun Rampal's Spiritual Experience: A Divine Encounter at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Narrow Escape: Rakesh Tikait's Encounter with Nilgai
Police Encounter in Bihar: Main Accused in ASI Murder Shot in Leg
Tragedy in Bihar: ASI's Fatal Encounter Highlights Safety Concerns