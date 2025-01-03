Left Menu

NCP Leader Accuses Maharashtra Government of Surveillance on Opposition

NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad challenged a policeman for recording his press conference, alleging BJP-led government surveillance on the Opposition. He questioned the government's motives and claimed undue police pressure in cases involving NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad raised objections on Friday when he found a policeman recording his press conference, suggesting that the BJP-led Maharashtra government was surveilling Opposition members.

The incident unfolded at Awhad's residence in the city, where he had gathered members of the press. Upon noticing a civilian-clad individual recording the event, Awhad demanded to know his credentials. The man identified himself as part of the Thane Police's Special Branch.

Awhad criticized the authorities, arguing that police efforts should target figures like Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde involved in high-profile criminal cases. He questioned the police presence at his residence, seeking clarity on the government's intentions with such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

