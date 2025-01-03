Tragic Mystery: Young Woman Found Dead in Delhi

The tragic discovery of a 24-year-old woman found dead in her rented accommodation in Delhi's Dabri area has shocked the community. Police have identified the woman as Deepa and suspect her cab driver, who is currently absconding, to be involved in her murder.

On Friday, Dabri Police Station received the grim report about Deepa's murder. Upon arrival, officers found Deepa's decomposed body in her bedroom. She had been living with her husband Dhanraj, who she wed five years ago. Her father, Ashok Chauhan, has lodged a complaint suspecting his son-in-law's involvement.

A murder case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation. The husband, Dhanraj, is on the run, prompting several police teams to work tirelessly to locate and arrest him. Deepa's two-year-old child currently resides with her maternal uncle, as confirmed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)