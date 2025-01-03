Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Ghaziabad Police Station

A head constable from the Ghaziabad Police was arrested, while another is on the run, in a corruption case. Both were caught on video extorting money. The police initiated an investigation, leading to suspensions and further inquiries to verify the facts and gather additional evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:43 IST
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Ghaziabad Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghaziabad Police is embroiled in a corruption scandal following the arrest of Head Constable Vipin Kumar. A viral video purportedly shows Kumar and another constable, Dinesh Kumar, extorting money from a complainant. Both constables were deployed at the Ankur Vihar police station.

Following the video's circulation on social media, an FIR was filed against the two officers under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation confirmed the allegations, leading to the suspension of the accused and Vipin Kumar's subsequent arrest based on evidence from the video.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, NK Tiwari, stated that while Vipin Kumar was successfully apprehended, Dinesh Kumar is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to locate him, and a detailed inquiry will be conducted to verify all details related to the incident, including questioning the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025