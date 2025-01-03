Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Ghaziabad Police Station
A head constable from the Ghaziabad Police was arrested, while another is on the run, in a corruption case. Both were caught on video extorting money. The police initiated an investigation, leading to suspensions and further inquiries to verify the facts and gather additional evidence.
- Country:
- India
The Ghaziabad Police is embroiled in a corruption scandal following the arrest of Head Constable Vipin Kumar. A viral video purportedly shows Kumar and another constable, Dinesh Kumar, extorting money from a complainant. Both constables were deployed at the Ankur Vihar police station.
Following the video's circulation on social media, an FIR was filed against the two officers under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation confirmed the allegations, leading to the suspension of the accused and Vipin Kumar's subsequent arrest based on evidence from the video.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, NK Tiwari, stated that while Vipin Kumar was successfully apprehended, Dinesh Kumar is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to locate him, and a detailed inquiry will be conducted to verify all details related to the incident, including questioning the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trio Arrested in Nagpur After Viral Video Unveils Assault
Mysterious Body Delivery Sparks 1 Crore Extortion Bid
CM Fadnavis announces judicial investigation into murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in addition to ongoing SIT probe.
Delhi High Court Upholds Investigation on Forgery in UAPA Case
Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters