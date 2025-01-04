Left Menu

Myanmar's Independence Day Amnesty: Thousands Freed

Myanmar's military government announced the release of over 6,000 prisoners in a mass amnesty marking the country's 77th Independence Day. The amnesty includes 5,864 domestic prisoners and 180 foreigners. However, it's unclear if political detainees, such as Aung San Suu Kyi, are among those released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:22 IST
Myanmar's military government unveiled a significant prisoner release as part of a mass amnesty coinciding with the nation's 77th Independence Day. Over 6,000 inmates are set for release, although the extent of political detainees among them remains uncertain.

Reported by state-run MRTV, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing granted amnesties for 5,864 local prisoners alongside 180 foreigners, many of whom are expected to be deported. These gestures are typical during national holidays in Myanmar.

The terms for release stipulate that reoffenders will face the rest of their original punishments in addition to new sentences. While the release began on Saturday, it may take several days to complete across various detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

