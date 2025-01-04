Left Menu

Foiled Sibling Tragedy: Justice in Navi Mumbai

A man in Navi Mumbai was arrested for attempting to set his 17-year-old sister on fire over suspicions of an affair. The incident transpired in the APMC area. Despite being threatened with a knife, the girl escaped and filed a complaint, leading to her brother’s arrest under charges of attempted murder.

Updated: 04-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:28 IST
Foiled Sibling Tragedy: Justice in Navi Mumbai
A young woman narrowly escaped a deadly encounter in Navi Mumbai on Friday as her brother attempted to set her ablaze over alleged suspicions of an affair, officials report.

The harrowing incident took place in the APMC area, where the accused reportedly lured his 17-year-old sister under the guise of a mere discussion. It quickly turned violent as he doused her in petrol, brandished a knife, and threatened to ignite her with a cigarette lighter.

Miraculously, the girl managed to break free and sought help from local police, who swiftly apprehended the perpetrator. The authorities have registered a case of attempted murder under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, ensuring justice for the victim and highlighting the severity of the crime.

