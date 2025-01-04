Daring Daylight Heist: 30 Kg Gold Stolen in Odisha

A daring daylight robbery unfolded at Manappuram Finance's branch in Odisha's Sambalpur city, as around 30 kg of gold and over Rs 4 lakh in cash were stolen at gunpoint on Friday morning. The heist, executed by a gang of helmeted robbers, left the local police on high alert.

According to the police, the gang barged into the branch on Budharaja Main Road shortly after it opened, holding three employees at gunpoint. The branch manager was tied up while the robbers obtained keys and a password to access the vault, from which they looted gold jewellery and cash.

As investigations proceed, CCTV footage is being reviewed and employees questioned. Manappuram Finance announced that preliminary investigations estimate the stolen assets' value at Rs 20 crore, offering compensation and reassurance to affected customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)