Daring Daylight Heist Foiled by Locals in Odisha

In a dramatic incident on Monday, Odisha Police apprehended five individuals involved in a foiled robbery attempt in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district.

The robbery unfolded when three motorcycle-riding attackers targeted two employees heading to the bank, hurling chilli powder and an explosive device. Quick-thinking locals intervened, preventing the heist and capturing one of the culprits.

Subsequent police action led to the arrest of four perpetrators and the seizure of a motorcycle, a pistol, and multiple mobile phones, with further investigations underway to trace the origin of the weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies.)