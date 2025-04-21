Daring Daylight Heist Foiled by Locals in Odisha
In Odisha, police arrested five individuals who attempted a robbery on two business employees. The attack, involving chilli powder and a country-made bomb, was thwarted thanks to local intervention. Investigations led to further arrests and the recovery of firearms and mobiles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident on Monday, Odisha Police apprehended five individuals involved in a foiled robbery attempt in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district.
The robbery unfolded when three motorcycle-riding attackers targeted two employees heading to the bank, hurling chilli powder and an explosive device. Quick-thinking locals intervened, preventing the heist and capturing one of the culprits.
Subsequent police action led to the arrest of four perpetrators and the seizure of a motorcycle, a pistol, and multiple mobile phones, with further investigations underway to trace the origin of the weaponry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mosque Blast in Beed: Arrests Under UAPA and Terrorist Act Charges
Arrest Shakes Gokhale Institute Amid Financial Controversy
Tragic Shooting Incident in Jharkhand: Arrest Made as Investigation Continues
Mastermind Behind Loan Fraud Racket Arrested in Delhi
KBDC Fraud: Former General Manager Arrested in 97 Crore Scam