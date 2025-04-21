Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist Foiled by Locals in Odisha

In Odisha, police arrested five individuals who attempted a robbery on two business employees. The attack, involving chilli powder and a country-made bomb, was thwarted thanks to local intervention. Investigations led to further arrests and the recovery of firearms and mobiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident on Monday, Odisha Police apprehended five individuals involved in a foiled robbery attempt in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district.

The robbery unfolded when three motorcycle-riding attackers targeted two employees heading to the bank, hurling chilli powder and an explosive device. Quick-thinking locals intervened, preventing the heist and capturing one of the culprits.

Subsequent police action led to the arrest of four perpetrators and the seizure of a motorcycle, a pistol, and multiple mobile phones, with further investigations underway to trace the origin of the weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

