Supreme Court Pushes for Hologram Stickers to Combat Air Pollution

The Supreme Court is considering mandatory hologram-based colour-coded stickers for vehicles across India. Initially implemented in NCR, these stickers identify vehicle fuel types, aiding pollution control. The Court emphasized enforcement as crucial and may extend the rule nationwide, following compliance updates from various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 15:49 IST
The Supreme Court has underscored the necessity for mandatory hologram-based colour-coded stickers on vehicles as a measure to combat air pollution. The initiative, initially adopted in the National Capital Region (NCR), might soon be enforced across India, aiming to facilitate the identification of vehicles by fuel type.

In 2018, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposed the use of these stickers—light blue for petrol and CNG vehicles and orange for diesel vehicles—approved by the top court. This move was intended to enhance enforcement strategies against vehicular pollution by distinguishing vehicles based on their fuel usage.

The Court has called for reports on compliance with this scheme from various states, stressing its importance in addressing Delhi-NCR's air pollution crisis. Recent hearings indicate the potential nationwide expansion of this directive, leveraging Article 142 of the Constitution for its implementation beyond the NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

