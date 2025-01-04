Akshay Sachdeva: Sikkim's New Top Cop Takes Charge

Akshay Sachdeva has been chosen as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Sikkim, as announced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Sachdeva, who hails from the 1991 batch of Indian Police Service officers, was previously serving as the Special DG for Law & Order.

He will be taking over the position from AK Singh, with congratulations pouring in from state officials and the Chief Minister himself. In a social media post, Tamang expressed confidence in Sachdeva's leadership, highlighting his dedication to public service as pivotal for Sikkim's progression.

In light of the appointment, the Chief Minister also conveyed his appreciation to the outgoing DGP, AK Singh, wishing him a prosperous and fulfilling life post-retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)