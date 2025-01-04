Left Menu

Akshay Sachdeva: Sikkim's New Top Cop Takes Charge

Akshay Sachdeva has been appointed as Sikkim's new Director General of Police. Previously serving as Special DG (Law & Order), he takes over from AK Singh. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated him, emphasizing his dedication to public service, and expressed gratitude to Singh for his contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:12 IST
Akshay Sachdeva has been chosen as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Sikkim, as announced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Sachdeva, who hails from the 1991 batch of Indian Police Service officers, was previously serving as the Special DG for Law & Order.

He will be taking over the position from AK Singh, with congratulations pouring in from state officials and the Chief Minister himself. In a social media post, Tamang expressed confidence in Sachdeva's leadership, highlighting his dedication to public service as pivotal for Sikkim's progression.

In light of the appointment, the Chief Minister also conveyed his appreciation to the outgoing DGP, AK Singh, wishing him a prosperous and fulfilling life post-retirement.

