Press Bodies Demand Justice for Slain Chhattisgarh Journalist

The Press Association and Editors Guild of India have condemned the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar, a Chhattisgarh-based TV journalist, urging a detailed investigation. Chandrakar, who exposed road construction irregularities, was found dead in a septic tank. Press bodies demand journalist protection and swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Press Association and the Editors Guild of India on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of a television journalist in Chhattisgarh, urging an exhaustive investigation by the state government.

Mukesh Chandrakar, a dedicated freelance journalist known for exposing alleged road construction irregularities, was discovered dead in a septic tank on a contractor's property in Bijapur city, following Friday's events. Authorities have detained three individuals linked to the alleged murder of the 33-year-old journalist.

Both media bodies have called on the Chhattisgarh government to bolster protections for journalists, particularly those in investigative roles. The Press Association emphasized the need for enhanced safeguards, while the Press Club of India and Indian Women Press Corps also demanded the Press Council of India to involve in ensuring justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

