Press Bodies Demand Justice for Slain Chhattisgarh Journalist

The Press Association and the Editors Guild of India on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of a television journalist in Chhattisgarh, urging an exhaustive investigation by the state government.

Mukesh Chandrakar, a dedicated freelance journalist known for exposing alleged road construction irregularities, was discovered dead in a septic tank on a contractor's property in Bijapur city, following Friday's events. Authorities have detained three individuals linked to the alleged murder of the 33-year-old journalist.

Both media bodies have called on the Chhattisgarh government to bolster protections for journalists, particularly those in investigative roles. The Press Association emphasized the need for enhanced safeguards, while the Press Club of India and Indian Women Press Corps also demanded the Press Council of India to involve in ensuring justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)