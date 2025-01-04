Luxury and Protest: Kishor's Controversial Vanity Van

A storm of controversy erupted on Saturday surrounding a parked 'vanity van' near Patna's Gandhi Maidan, the site of a fast-unto-death protest by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. The protest, sparked by allegations of BPSC exam paper leaks, has turned into a focal point of public debate over luxury and legitimacy.

Kishor, when questioned about the lavish vehicle reportedly valued at Rs 2 crore, clarified its purpose amid his protest. He challenged interviewers on whether his amenities were of more concern than the future of exam candidates, pointing out the rhetoric around facilities available to high-ranking officials.

The protest, however, faces hurdles as local authorities, citing a high court order, have deemed the action illegal due to its location. Despite being issued notice to move, Kishor and his supporters remain, amplifying a tense standoff at the historic site.

(With inputs from agencies.)