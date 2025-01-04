Left Menu

Luxury and Protest: Kishor's Controversial Vanity Van

A controversy has arisen over a luxury 'vanity van' parked near Patna's Gandhi Maidan during Prashant Kishor's fast-unto-death protest against alleged BPSC exam leaks. The van, reportedly costly, has sparked debates over protest legitimacy and amenities. Local authorities have deemed Kishor's protest illegal, with the area not designated for such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:32 IST
Luxury and Protest: Kishor's Controversial Vanity Van
  • Country:
  • India

A storm of controversy erupted on Saturday surrounding a parked 'vanity van' near Patna's Gandhi Maidan, the site of a fast-unto-death protest by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. The protest, sparked by allegations of BPSC exam paper leaks, has turned into a focal point of public debate over luxury and legitimacy.

Kishor, when questioned about the lavish vehicle reportedly valued at Rs 2 crore, clarified its purpose amid his protest. He challenged interviewers on whether his amenities were of more concern than the future of exam candidates, pointing out the rhetoric around facilities available to high-ranking officials.

The protest, however, faces hurdles as local authorities, citing a high court order, have deemed the action illegal due to its location. Despite being issued notice to move, Kishor and his supporters remain, amplifying a tense standoff at the historic site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025