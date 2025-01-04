Detainee Escape Spurs Massive Manhunt in Assam
Assam Police have launched a manhunt to capture three Rohingya detainees who escaped a detention transit camp in Goalpara district. The trio, identified as Bodi Alam, Mustafa Kamal, and Abdul Kader, managed to break free under the cover of darkness. IGP Akhilesh Singh is investigating.
Assam Police are on the hunt for three Rohingya detainees who escaped from a detention transit camp in Goalpara district. The escapees identified as Bodi Alam, Mustafa Kamal, and Abdul Kader took advantage of the night to flee on Thursday.
Their absence was noticed the following day during a routine attendance check, leading to a full-scale search operation. The incident has drawn significant attention, prompting a visit by IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh who is currently conducting an inquiry.
The facility, operational since January 2023, is designed to detain alleged foreigners residing in Assam. Current escape raises concerns over security protocols at the centre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
