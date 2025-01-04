Left Menu

Arrest in Journalist's Murder Highlights Political Scandal in Chhattisgarh

Three individuals were arrested for the murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh. A Special Investigation Team has been formed, following claims that a Congress leader is involved. The incident highlights alleged corruption, triggering a probe, and calls for a speedy trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals were arrested on charges connected to the tragic murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister announced a Special Investigation Team will investigate the case, which has pointed fingers at a Congress party leader as the main accused.

Mukesh Chandrakar, known for his deep understanding of local issues in Maoist-affected areas, disappeared on January 1. His body was shockingly discovered in a septic tank on a property linked to civil contractor Suresh Chandrakar. Suresh remains at large, while arrests include his relatives and a site supervisor.

The gruesome murder is said to stem from Chandrakar's exposé on corruption involving road construction in Bijapur, aired on NDTV. Officials have promptly begun processes to freeze bank accounts of the accused and dismantle illegal properties, emphasizing the gravity of the crime and its political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

