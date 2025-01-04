Arrest in Journalist's Murder Highlights Political Scandal in Chhattisgarh

Three individuals were arrested on charges connected to the tragic murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister announced a Special Investigation Team will investigate the case, which has pointed fingers at a Congress party leader as the main accused.

Mukesh Chandrakar, known for his deep understanding of local issues in Maoist-affected areas, disappeared on January 1. His body was shockingly discovered in a septic tank on a property linked to civil contractor Suresh Chandrakar. Suresh remains at large, while arrests include his relatives and a site supervisor.

The gruesome murder is said to stem from Chandrakar's exposé on corruption involving road construction in Bijapur, aired on NDTV. Officials have promptly begun processes to freeze bank accounts of the accused and dismantle illegal properties, emphasizing the gravity of the crime and its political implications.

