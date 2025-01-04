Tragedy at School: Fatal Altercation Follows Dodgeball Game

A shocking incident unfolded in East Delhi when a 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed following a dodgeball game altercation, police reported on Saturday. The tragic event took place outside a school, resulting in the apprehension of seven individuals, including three school-aged suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania disclosed that five of those apprehended are juveniles. The suspects were preparing to flee when law enforcement intervened. The investigation uncovered critical evidence, including the murder weapon used in the assault.

During initial investigations, it was found that a dispute occurred between the victim and another classmate during a school break. As students exited around 6 pm, the conflict escalated, culminating in the tragic stabbing of the victim. Police efforts to gather evidence, review CCTV footage, and interview witnesses led to the rapid identification and capture of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)