Tragedy at School: Fatal Altercation Follows Dodgeball Game

A Class 9 student was fatally stabbed by a schoolmate following a dodgeball game incident in East Delhi. Police apprehended seven suspects, including five juveniles. Critical evidence and CCTV footage were gathered to understand the incident's details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:49 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in East Delhi when a 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed following a dodgeball game altercation, police reported on Saturday. The tragic event took place outside a school, resulting in the apprehension of seven individuals, including three school-aged suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania disclosed that five of those apprehended are juveniles. The suspects were preparing to flee when law enforcement intervened. The investigation uncovered critical evidence, including the murder weapon used in the assault.

During initial investigations, it was found that a dispute occurred between the victim and another classmate during a school break. As students exited around 6 pm, the conflict escalated, culminating in the tragic stabbing of the victim. Police efforts to gather evidence, review CCTV footage, and interview witnesses led to the rapid identification and capture of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

